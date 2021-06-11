Aiken County closes out high school commencement ceremonies

The remaining Aiken County high schools held their graduation ceremonies Friday evening.
Aiken, Midland Valley, North Augusta and Ridge Spring-Monetta high schools congratulated their seniors.
“I’m very proud of our graduates for the tremendous resilience and character they’ve shown in overcoming numerous challenges during a global pandemic,” Aiken County public school superintendent King Laurence said. “This was not the senior year they wanted or expected, but they embraced it. Despite this adversity they’ve emerged victorious as high school graduates and we are thrilled to celebrate their accomplishments.”
Jada McKenzie Walker was the first from Aiken High School to graduate with an Associate in Arts degree before graduating high school. She started taking classes at Aiken Technical College the summer of her 10th grade year and graduated May 4.
“I would like to encourage everybody starting 10th grade (or) 11th grade to take dual enrollment, yes AP (classes) is important, but I feel like dual enrollment is more important and people do not stress that enough,” Walker said.
While attending ATC she was named to the dean’s list four times and is also a part of their honor society, Phi Beta Kappa. She plans to attend North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University in the fall, majoring in speech pathology and audiology.
Walker is also leaving a scholarship in her honor for dual-enrolled students, called the Jada McKenzie Walker Dual Enrolled Scholarship, which will be available in 2022.
Reflecting on her time in high school, she said she will miss the teachers, especially Jean Gorthy who was her “rock” and role model, always encouraging her to push herself academically.
Aiken High valedictorian Jasmine Sampson was a member of the varsity volleyball team, Young Democrats of Aiken High, National Honor Society and School Improvement Council.
“I’m grateful because this is an opportunity to be a reminder for other students of color that they can also excel in academics as well,” Sampson said.
Sampson plans to attend Clemson University on the pre-professional health track in the fall and is pursuing a career in medicine with plans to dismantle health-related barriers.
Sampson said she is excited and proud of everyone and will miss the people the most at the school.
Midland Valley's class of 2021 graduates gathered at the school’s football stadium Friday night for their graduation ceremony.
Jacob Clerc, the class’s valedictorian, gave a speech that touched on the ability for the school to hold a full ceremony after a year filled with uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We should take every chance we get to spend time with loved ones, hang out with friends, pursue our hobbies and strive towards success because we never know when these chances will slip out of our grasp,” Clerc said.
Salutatorian Avigai Reyes Guerrero spoke about her parents during her speech. Guerrero, a Mexican American, said her parents, "like many immigrants in this country, worked long days in the scorching sun to provide for their kids. The efforts my parents made to provide for me and my sisters are what give me my motivation and the will to succeed.”
"Wherever each of us ends up, I hope that every one of my classmates sitting here today, as well as myself, will go on to do great things in this world and that we will achieve our goals for happiness and success,” Guerrero said in closing.
At the culmination of the ceremony, classmates clapped, embraced and threw their caps up in the air.
North Augusta valedictorian Madden Ball will be attending the University of Alabama with “an incredible scholarship package" to take part in a five-year program for a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s in business administration.
Ball was involved in the Yellow Jackets’ swim program, including a runner-up finish at the state meet in the 50-yard freestyle this school year and two state 200-yard relay titles for the 2019-20 school year, covering medley and freestyle.
Trey Newton, another North Augusta graduate, will be attending Anderson University with an academic scholarship covering his tuition, room and board. He said he plans to pursue a degree in communications, with an emphasis on film and the goal of owning a production company.
He described graduating as “bittersweet yet hopeful.” He reflected on the past year relating to COVID-19 and the challenges he overcame, adding that God provided guidance and protection during the pandemic and will also guide him through college.
Staff reporters Bill Bengtson and Landon Stamper contributed to this report.