Aiken area teachers, students protest return to five-day, in-person instruction

Teachers, students and school staff members gathered in front of Aiken High School on Friday morning to protest the Aiken County Board of Education's decision to open schools to five-day, face-to-face instruction over the next month.
Throughout October, Aiken County schools will transition away from the hybrid model, in which students attend face-to-face classes for two days a week in separate cohorts, learning remotely for the rest of the week. The hybrid model keeps schools at half capacity or lower, with many students enrolled in the all-virtual Aiken Innovate instead.
Concerns that students may fall behind academically in the hybrid model were at the forefront of the school board's discussion, in which board members went against a recommendation from the Back-to-School Advisory Committee.
Some school board members said students may not be getting what they need from attending school just two days per week. However, the advisory committee recommended staying in the hybrid model due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
About 100 people participated in the 8 a.m. protest, including teachers from other schools.
The protestors shouted chants of "I can't teach from six feet under" and "Science not politics."
Aiken High English teacher Francesca Pataro, who explained Thursday that the protest is meant to show support for fellow teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic, said the teachers felt they needed to make their voices heard.
"We really do feel that there's a great risk in going back to school full-time," Pataro said at the protest.
Wearing T-shirts in their school colors, a small group of South Aiken High teachers joined the crowd.
Candace Smith, an Aiken Innovate science teacher at South Aiken High, held two signs that read, "Martyr wasn't in the job description" and "I can teach from a distance but not from a casket."
As an Aiken Innovate teacher, Smith interacts with her students in a remote, virtual setting. Smith said she joined the protest to support her colleagues who teach face-to-face.
One of Smith's main concerns about opening for five-day instruction is social distancing. She said there will not be enough space to separate students appropriately – a point confirmed by Superintendent King Laurence at the Oct. 6 school board meeting.
"I wish that the board would understand what teachers are going through," Smith said. "They can sit on their little ivory tower, and it just makes it a little difficult. They're not down in the trenches with the teachers. It would be nice to see some of them come and see, instead of make decisions without even experiencing it."
Holly Scott, an English teacher at North Augusta High, also has concerns about the lack of social distancing in five-day classes. She said classrooms are not big enough to accommodate all students while also maintaining separation.
The teacher is also concerned for her own safety during the pandemic.
"Personally, I have asthma, and it is terrifying to me," Scott said. "The thing is, though, even if I didn't have asthma, it would be terrifying, because there's always a chance that you could die from [the coronavirus]."
Scott also voiced concern about the way the school board made its decision. On Sept. 11, the school board planned to meet on Oct. 6 to determine whether elementary schools would open for five-day classes in mid-October or later – not middle and high schools.
"The school board made a decision on Tuesday that we had no idea was even on the radar. They decided that we should start going back to school five days a week by Nov. 4, and that was supposed to be a decision for elementary only, and so we were all blindsided by it," Scott said.
Aiken High English teacher Carina McGee said that even at half-capacity, she is having difficulty keeping her students separated by 6 feet. McGee was among the teachers pushing for a 33% capacity model at a July 21 protest.
"I actually have been reaching out to the school board members first just to try and voice my concerns, and I don't think they understand the way that a school will really be run in reality," McGee said. "... I can't even keep my students 6 feet apart right now with half capacity. My students are 5 feet apart, not 6, just because of the numbers I have."
McGee brought a large poster to the protest, illustrating a possible number of people each student could be exposed to during a school day without social distancing.
One of McGee's students students tested positive for COVID-19 this week, and others have been quarantined, McGee said.
School psychologist Lauren Blackwell joined the protest in support of her colleagues, saying teachers put their lives at risk continually during the pandemic.
"You can feel in the halls the stress, and the fear, and the terror," Blackwell said, "so I feel like not only is the school board not taking into account our physical health, they're not taking into account our mental health."
Blackwell's biggest issue with going back to five-day school, she said, was that the Back-to-School Advisory Committee voted against it. She said the board disregarded the advisory committee's recommendation.
Students' mental health should be taken into account, Blackwell said, suggesting the return to five-day could help students academically while hurting them emotionally and mentally.
"The community should know that your children are still receiving incredible education, and these teachers are bending over backwards to take care of your kids and educate your kids and make sure that they're not only physically okay, but mentally and emotionally okay," Blackwell said.
Like Blackwell, Aiken High band and orchestra director Greg Priest took issue with the school board going against the advisory committee's recommendation.
The Oct. 6 decision marks the second time the school board went in a different direction than the one recommended by the advisory committee. On Sept. 11, the committee suggested a possible Nov. 2 reopening of elementary schools to five-day instruction – instead, the board proposed a mid-October reopening.
"The board keeps saying that they are going to follow the decisions of the task force that they created ... but they have now, explicitly, two meetings in a row, gone against what the task force has recommended," Priest said. "So it's very hard to believe them when they say, 'Well if things go bad, we will follow the task force recommendation,' when they have shown us over and over again they're not going to."
In terms of pandemic safety, Priest is not as concerned about his own classroom, which is larger than most and allows more distance between students.
However, Priest said he is concerned about social distancing throughout the school, in the hallways, cafeteria and classrooms.
Worried students have approached Priest since the school board made its decision, he said.
"I had kids asking me, 'What are we supposed to do?' That's not something kids should be saying," Priest said.
The students
High school students also attended the protest, with some holding signs that took issue with being part of an "experiment" – a word used by school board member John Bradley, who said the school district would need to experiment and run a risk in transitioning away from the hybrid model.
Siblings Ellakyn and William Brinkley, junior and sophomore students respectively, held signs that said "We are not experiments" and "Our teachers are not lab rats."
"I don't think it's something that we can just test out and see if it works, because those are people's lives, and that matters a lot," Ellakyn said.
Ellakyn said she and her brother came to the protest to support their teachers.
"We personally don't think it's that safe to go back," William said.
Another student, Aiken High senior Sophia Frank, held a sign that said, "Our safety is not an experiment.'"
When Frank chose between enrolling in Aiken Innovate or attending face-to-face classes, the hybrid model offered the path she felt was best for her mental and physical health.
Going to school under the hybrid model, Frank said, felt safe. The cohort system helped ensure social distancing and kept class sizes small.
With a return to five-day school on the horizon, Frank said she feels concerned for the safety of her teachers and fellow students.
"I don't feel at risk at Aiken High right now. But I think if we return to the five-day system, I will," Frank said.