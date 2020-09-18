Academy Sports + Outdoors surprises five Aiken County P.E. teachers

Five physical education teachers in the Aiken County Public School District were surprised with new gear and gift cards from Academy Sports + Outdoors on Friday.
In celebration of the store's Teacher Appreciation Month, Academy gave the teachers new sports and recreational gear for their classes and students.
Teachers at Leavelle McCampbell Middle, Byrd Elementary, Aiken Intermediate, Wagener-Salley High and Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle received the surprise donations.
Each school received equipment like sports balls, jump ropes and flag football gear, as well as a $500 Academy gift card, according to a press release from Academy.
For the rest of September, Academy is offering a 10% discount on all purchases for education professionals.