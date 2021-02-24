91-year-old New Ellenton businessman receives honorary diploma

A New Ellenton businessman and community leader received a special honor Wednesday morning.

Clarence Bush, 91, was awarded an honorary diploma from Silver Bluff High School after recently serving as a special guest speaker for Black History Month. With his wife of nearly 71 years, Mary by his side, Bush accepted the diploma before a small audience of family.

Dr. Katie Briscoe, principal at Silver Bluff, said Bush has lived a life of dedicated service to his family, his church and his community. Clarence and Mary Bush have nine children, 20 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren, Briscoe said.

"Notably and courageously, Mr. Bush started a business right on the heels of the Civil Rights movement," Briscoe said. "This was during a time when Black businesses were essentially forbidden on Main Street in New Ellenton, South Carolina."

Born in 1929, Bush had to end his formal education after third grade so he could work to help his family survive.

Bush went on to become the first African American business owner on Main Street in New Ellenton when he opened his family business, Bush's Auto Service, in November 1971. This year will be the 50th anniversary of his company.

Briscoe credited Bush as a man of character, a standard-setter, a mentor and a father figure for many, with "unmatched work ethic, sheer determination and a clear vision."

Although Bush has accomplished a lot in his life, he credits much of his success to his faith in God. Bush has been a Bible teacher for over 60 years and a deacon in his church for more than 40 years.

"It means a lot to me – to know that people think about me, think enough of me to give me this honor …," Bush said. "I don't have words to express my gratitude to every one of you, and this entire community."