25 new virus cases, 361 quarantines in Aiken County school district

  • Updated
March 25 ACPSD COVID-19 data
The Aiken County Public School District reported 18 new student case and six new employee cases for the week of March 14 to March 20. These were spread across 13 schools and locations. (Blakeley Bartee/Staff)

 Chart by Blakeley Bartee

The Aiken County Public School District reported 25 new COVID-19 cases last week – a slight increase from the week before, but still relatively low compared to the peaks earlier this year.

Six of the cases are employees, three of whom are aides. A custodian, a teacher and an administrator also tested positive from March 14 to March 20, according to the district's data release.

Most of the 18 students with COVID-19 attend face-to-face school. Just two are virtual students in the Aiken Innovate program.

Additionally, the district reported one temporary staff member or volunteer coach with a new COVID-19 case.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported across 13 schools or locations:

  • Aiken High School
  • Gloverville Elementary School
  • Head Start
  • JD Lever Elementary School
  • Kennedy Middle School
  • Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School
  • Millbrook Elementary School
  • North Augusta High School
  • North Augusta Middle School
  • Redcliffe Elementary School
  • Ridge Spring-Monetta High School
  • Schofield Middle School
  • Warrenville Elementary School
March 25 ACPSD COVID-19 data quarantines
361 students and employees were quarantined in the Aiken County Public School District last week. In-school virus exposures outnumbered non-school virus exposures by 21, according to the school district. (Blakeley Bartee/Staff)

Quarantines

A total of 361 students and employees were quarantined last week due to COVID-19 exposure, and in-school exposures outnumbered non-school exposures by 21.

Elementary school students had more out-of-school exposures, but middle and high school students were more frequently exposed at school, according to the data.

The district's report says 17 employees continued working under critical infrastructure after being exposed to COVID-19, but experiencing no symptoms. Most of them are teachers or aides.

School district employees looking to get their first COVID-19 dose have one more in-school opportunity this month. Ridge Spring-Monetta High School is hosting a vaccine clinic for employees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30.

To view the Aiken County Public School District's weekly COVID-19 reports, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.

March 25 ACPSD COVID-19 data (quarantine by level)
The Aiken County Public School District reported 181 quarantines from elementary schools, 56 from middle schools and 115 from middle schools last week. (Blakeley Bartee/Staff)

Blakeley Bartee covers the education beat at the Aiken Standard. She graduated from Georgia Southern University in 2020. You can follow her on Twitter: @blakeleybartee.

