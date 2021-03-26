25 new virus cases, 361 quarantines in Aiken County school district

The Aiken County Public School District reported 25 new COVID-19 cases last week – a slight increase from the week before, but still relatively low compared to the peaks earlier this year.

Six of the cases are employees, three of whom are aides. A custodian, a teacher and an administrator also tested positive from March 14 to March 20, according to the district's data release.

Most of the 18 students with COVID-19 attend face-to-face school. Just two are virtual students in the Aiken Innovate program.

Additionally, the district reported one temporary staff member or volunteer coach with a new COVID-19 case.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported across 13 schools or locations:

Aiken High School

Gloverville Elementary School

Head Start

JD Lever Elementary School

Kennedy Middle School

Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School

Millbrook Elementary School

North Augusta High School

North Augusta Middle School

Redcliffe Elementary School

Ridge Spring-Monetta High School

Schofield Middle School

Warrenville Elementary School

Quarantines

A total of 361 students and employees were quarantined last week due to COVID-19 exposure, and in-school exposures outnumbered non-school exposures by 21.

Elementary school students had more out-of-school exposures, but middle and high school students were more frequently exposed at school, according to the data.

The district's report says 17 employees continued working under critical infrastructure after being exposed to COVID-19, but experiencing no symptoms. Most of them are teachers or aides.

School district employees looking to get their first COVID-19 dose have one more in-school opportunity this month. Ridge Spring-Monetta High School is hosting a vaccine clinic for employees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30.

To view the Aiken County Public School District's weekly COVID-19 reports, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.