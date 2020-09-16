2020 penny sales tax collections higher than expected

Penny sales tax collections, which are used for school building projects, amounted to over $2.6 million more than projected during fiscal year 2020.
Collections between July 2019 and June 2020 totaled at $21,181,879.86. The projected amount was $18,572,046.
Tray Traxler, chief officer of finance for the school district, presented updates on the penny sales tax at Tuesday's town hall meeting at Wagener-Salley High School.
Of the funds collected, 90% goes toward school district projects. These include approved projects at Leavelle McCampbell Middle, Aiken High, North Augusta High, the Ridge Spring-Monetta campus and the Aiken County Career and Technology Center.
The remaining 10% is designated for property tax relief, according to Traxler's presentation.
The sales tax works in combination with other building funds, including an annual 8% debt issuance, according to the presentation.
Excess funds from the sales tax can only go toward the property tax relief and already-approved projects, Traxler said.
Approved in November 2014, the 1% sales tax has been collecting funds since March 1, 2015. The tax will continue until Feb. 28, 2025 and will need voter approval to start again after that date, according to Traxler's presentation.
Whether the next 1% sales tax passes, Superintendent King Laurence said the district already has $13 million set aside to begin a project at Wagener-Salley High School.
Although $13 million is not enough to build a new school, Laurence said it's enough to get started.
Laurence explained that the district will take what the community wants into consideration when planning school renovations.
"Right here in Wagener, when we rebuilt Busbee Elementary and [A.L.] Corbett Middle School, it was very important for the community to keep the auditorium, so we basically tore everything down and built the new school around the auditorium," Laurence said after the meeting.
Laurence added, "This is a beautiful auditorium here [at Wagener-Salley High], too, so that might be something that this community is interested in doing as well."