WIC flexibilities extended due to coronavirus pandemic

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending multiple flexibilities for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) to fight food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The FDA's extension on waivers for WIC aims to ensure mothers and children facing food insecurity will receive "critical nutrition benefits" and other services, according to a news release. WIC provides supplemental foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support and health care referrals to low income mothers and children under 5 years old who are classified as nutritionally at risk.
“USDA has been extremely steadfast in offering flexibilities to ensure Americans in need continue to receive food assistance during COVID-19," said Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. "President Trump has demonstrated his commitment to supporting Americans in need during the pandemic and setting them up for success as our nation reopens and recovers. WIC provides vital services to new and expectant mothers, infants, and children and we are committed to making it as easy as possible for them to receive the support they need during the pandemic.”
Without the extensions, WIC flexibilities would have expired at the end of September.
The waivers being extended allow for:
• Participants to be approved for WIC without being physically present in a local office.
• Remote issuance of benefits to any participant.
• Flexibility in food package requirements, including dairy, grains, vegetables and infant foods.
• Additional options for pickup of food packages.
More information about WIC in Aiken County, call the local health department at 803-642-1687.