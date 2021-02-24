Weekly virus count hits lowest since November in Aiken County school district

COVID-19 cases and quarantines in the Aiken County Public School District are trending downward, and last week marked the lowest case count since November.

The district reported 54 new cases among students and employees from Feb. 14-20. This is a decrease of 17 cases from the previous week.

This brings the cumulative total to 1,363 COVID-19 cases, according to the district.

Two people in the district were hospitalized last week related to COVID-19. One is from the district office, and the other is from Hammond Hill Elementary School.

Cases were reported from 29 different schools and locations, and most of them reported fewer than five cases among students, employees or both. However, three schools reported five student cases: Midland Valley High School, Paul Knox Middle School and South Aiken High School.

Out of 41 student cases last week, only one is a virtual student in the Aiken Innovate program. Virtual students represent about 16% of the total student population, according to district data.

Ten of the 13 new employee cases are either teachers or aides, according to the district. The remaining three work in maintenance, school food and transportation.

Quarantines

A total of 539 students and 100 employees were quarantined due to possible COVID-19 exposure. This marks the fourth week in a row that quarantines have gone down, but the rate is still higher than a typical week in September or October last fall.

About 100 more students were quarantined due to virus exposure outside school than inside school, according to the district's quarantine data. Employees had an even number of non-work and at-work exposures.

Under critical infrastructure, 70 symptom-free employees worked last week after being exposed to the virus. Fifty-five of them are teachers or aides, and about half of them work in elementary schools.

The school district releases public COVID-19 data every week. To view the reports, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.