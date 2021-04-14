Walk-in vaccine clinics being held Saturday in Salley, Beech Island

There will be two opportunities Saturday for residents to attend a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Harvest Love Ministries, 656 Tabernacle Road, Salley, and New Beginning Ministries, 317 Williston Road, Beech Island. Neither clinic will require pre-registration; attendees will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

As of April 14, South Carolina has received 3,664,250 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 2,554,120.

A total of 45,510 Aiken County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 14 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Wednesday, along with 466 cases and 15 deaths across the state. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Wednesday is for the date of April 12.

Wednesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,633, with 175 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 4,139 probable COVID-19 cases and 42 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

Neighboring Barnwell County confirmed two virus cases Wednesday, and Edgefield County had no confirmed cases.

Across the entire state, there are 561 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are currently seven COVID-19 beds occupied in Aiken County.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Wednesday was 8,198, and the percent positive was 8.6%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 472,786, with 92,145 probable cases, 8,192 confirmed deaths and 1,112 probable deaths.