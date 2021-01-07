Virus-related death, 93 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 93 new COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death, as well as a probable coronavirus-related death, in Aiken County on Thursday.
The confirmed death occurred Jan. 5, and the victim was elderly. The probable death occurred Dec. 19, and the victim's age is under investigation.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 3,935 cases and 51 deaths across the state Thursday.
The data reported Thursday is for the date of Jan. 5.
Thursday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 8,375, with 123 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,449 probable COVID-19 cases and 20 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 25 and 21 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Thursday.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 91.6% occupancy. There are 142 beds occupied, while there are 13 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 2,424 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Thursday was 11,500, and the percent positive was 34.2%.
DHEC also announced Thursday that South Carolina has received 146,250 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 56,830 of those, for a 41% usage rate. Aiken Regional Medical Centers has administered 425 vaccine doses.
The total number of cases statewide is now 310,246, with 27,866 probable cases, 5,189 confirmed deaths and 472 probable deaths.