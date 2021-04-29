Virus-related death, 9 new cases confirmed Thursday in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed nine COVID-19 cases and a coronavirus-related death in Aiken County on Thursday.

The death occurred on April 22. The victim was middle-aged.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 430 cases and 20 deaths across the state Thursday.

The data reported Thursday is for the date of April 27.

As of April 29, South Carolina has received 4,377,180 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 3,013,257.

A total of 49,373 Aiken County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

Thursday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,784, with 178 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 4,302 probable COVID-19 cases and 42 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

There was a confirmed coronavirus-related death in Barnwell County on Dec. 19. The victim was middle-aged.

Across the entire state, there are 498 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are currently 12 COVID-19 beds occupied in Aiken County, as well as four COVID-19 ICU beds.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Thursday was 11,641, and the percent positive was 5%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 480,804, with 96,746 probable cases, 8,357 confirmed deaths and 1,138 probable deaths.