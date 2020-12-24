Virus-related death, 39 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed a coronavirus-related death and 39 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Thursday.
The death occurred Dec. 22. The victim was elderly. There was also a probable coronavirus-related death in Barnwell County on Dec. 21. The victim was middle-aged.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 2,260 cases and 11 deaths across the state Thursday.
The data reported Thursday is for the date of Dec. 22.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster extended his COVID-19 emergency order on Wednesday for another 15 days. McMaster first implemented the order on March 15.
This extension comes as "all 46 counties in South Carolina are experiencing moderate or high levels of community transmission of COVID-19, with approximately 89% of the state’s counties reporting high levels of community transmission," according to the order.
DHEC released a statement Thursday, encouraging South Carolinians to safely celebrate the holiday season and to remember the importance of mental and emotional health.
This brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 7,394, with 107 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,182 probable COVID-19 cases and 17 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 26 and three virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Thursday.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 84.5% occupancy. There are 131 beds occupied, while there are 24 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,766 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Thursday was 10,218, and the percent positive was 22.1%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 263,392, with 21,636 probable cases, 4,662 confirmed deaths and 381 probable deaths.