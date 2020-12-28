Virus-related death, 35 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed a coronavirus-related death and 35 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Monday.
The death occurred Dec. 26 and the victim was elderly.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,540 cases and 18 deaths across the state Monday.
The data reported Monday is for the date of Dec. 26.
This brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 7,654, with 115 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,224 probable COVID-19 cases and 18 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers released a statement Monday, saying it has confirmed 887 cases of coronavirus in Aiken County. Of those 887 individuals, 27 are currently receiving care in the hospital and 76 have died.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 14 and five virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Monday.
According to S.C. DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 76.1% occupancy. There are 118 beds occupied, while there are 37 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,867 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Monday was 5,397, and the percent positive was 28.5%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 275,285, with 22,765 probable cases, 4,782 confirmed deaths and 391 probable deaths.
The free COVID-19 testing site at the USC Aiken Convocation Center will have reduced hours this week because of New Year's. Testing will be available from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30. Normal hours of operation will resume on Sunday, Jan. 3.