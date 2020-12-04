Virus cases in S.C. schools up by 300 since Tuesday

State health authorities confirmed that another 206 students and 94 school employees statewide entered a school while infectious with COVID-19, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's Friday report.

DHEC's cumulative count of virus cases rose from 4,219 to 4,519 since Tuesday's report.

DHEC did not release its usual Friday report last week over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Three more local schools broke the less-than-five threshold for cumulative student cases. Charter schools Fox Creek High and Horse Creek Academy now report six and five student cases respectively, and public school South Aiken High reports five student cases.

First Presbyterian Preschool in Aiken reported cases for the first time this school year, with at least one, but fewer than five student cases.

Here are the COVID-19 numbers from the last 30 days at Aiken County public, private and charter schools, according to DHEC:

Aiken County Career Center (<5 students). Aiken Elementary (<5 students). Aiken High (six students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: 17 students, five faculty. Aiken Intermediate (<5 faculty) Belvedere Elementary (<5 faculty). Byrd Elementary (<5 students). Chukker Creek Elementary (<5 faculty). Clearwater Elementary (<5 students). First Baptist Weekday (<5 students, <5 faculty). First Presbyterian Preschool (<5 students). Fox Creek High (<5 students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: six students. Gloverville Elementary (<5 faculty). Greendale Elementary (<5 students). Cumulative: five students. Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Horse Creek Academy (5 students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: five students. Jackson Middle (<5 students). J.D. Lever Elementary (<5 faculty). Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty). Leavelle McCampbell Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty). Lloyd-Kennedy Charter School (<5 students). M. B. Kennedy Middle (<5 students). Midland Valley Christian Academy (<5 students). Midland Valley High (<5 students). Cumulative: six students. Millbrook Elementary (<5 faculty). Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 students). New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (<5 students). North Aiken Elementary (<5 students). North Augusta High (13 students). Cumulative: 20 students. North Augusta Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty). Our Lady of Peace Catholic School (<5 students). Paul Knox Middle (<5 students). Redcliffe Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: five students. Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary (<5 students). Ridge Spring-Monetta High (<5 faculty). Schofield Middle (<5 students). Silver Bluff High (<5 students). South Aiken High (<5 students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: five students. Wagener-Salley High (<5 students). Warrenville Elementary (<5 faculty). Victory Christian School (<5 students).

In Edgefield County, Strom Thurmond High, Merriwether Middle and Merriwether Elementary have reported fewer than five student cases over the last 30 days, according to DHEC. Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle reported fewer than five faculty cases.

Strom Thurmond High has a cumulative total of five student cases.

Private school Wardlaw Academy, also located in Edgefield County, has reported both student and faculty cases over the last 30 days – both fewer than five.

DHEC reports no new confirmed cases in Barnwell County schools.

For cumulative information on individual schools, visit scdhec.gov/covid19, click on Schools & Childcare Centers and then Cases by Schools.