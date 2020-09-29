Virus cases in S.C. schools rise to 821; 3 more Aiken County schools report cases

Overall cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina's K-12 schools are up to 821, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Since DHEC's last Tuesday report, the cases have risen by about 200. This has been a common trend throughout September, with overall cases increasing by around 200 each week.
A total of 570 students and 251 employees with the virus have entered public, private and charter schools statewide during their infectious period, according to DHEC.
For schools that have more than one but fewer than five cases among students or faculty, DHEC does not report a specific number, instead listing "<5" for that school.
Aiken High School is the first school in the Aiken County to break that <5 threshold. Five students at the school have attended during their infectious period as of Monday, according to DHEC.
There are 20 public and private schools in Aiken County that have reported cases. This is an increase from DHEC's Friday report, which included just 17.
Jefferson Elementary, Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle and a private infant-through-kindergarten school, Grace Child Development Center, are the three schools that have not reported cases previously.
Here are the local schools with reported COVID-19 cases:
- Aiken High: Five students, <5 faculty.
- Belvedere Elementary: <5 students.
- Grace Child Development Center: <5 students.
- Graniteville Elementary: <5 students.
- Hammond Hill Elementary: <5 faculty.
- Jefferson Elementary: <5 students.
- Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle:<5 students.
- Mead Hall Episcopal School: <5 students.
- Midland Valley High: <5 students.
- New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle: <5 students.
- North Aiken Elementary: <5 students.
- North Augusta Elementary: <5 students, <5 faculty.
- North Augusta High: <5 students, <5 faculty.
- Oakwood-Windsor Elementary: <5 faculty.
- Paul Knox Middle: <5 students, <5 faculty.
- Redcliffe Elementary: <5 students.
- Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle: <5 students.
- South Aiken High: <5 students, <5 faculty.
- Wagener-Salley High: <5 students.
- Warrenville Elementary: <5 students, <5 faculty.
In Edgefield County, one school, Strom Thurmond High, has reported at least one but fewer than five student cases.
Students and faculty in the reports do not necessarily contract the virus at schools, DHEC notes.
"Unlike a nursing home, where residents live at the facility, students, teachers and faculty come and go from school and are active in their community and could come into contact with the virus outside of a school setting," DHEC states on its website.
To view DHEC's twice-weekly reports of COVID-19 in schools, updated every Tuesday and Friday, visit scdhec.gov/covid-19-cases-associated-staff-students.