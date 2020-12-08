Virus cases in S.C. schools rise by nearly 600 within week

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 594 COVID-19 cases in public, private and charter schools statewide from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6.

This brings the cumulative total to 4,813 cases in schools statewide.

These numbers only include students and employees who went to school with the virus in its infectious period. Over the last week, 415 coronavirus-positive students and 179 coronavirus-positive employees attended school or a school-sponsored activity at the K-12 level, according to DHEC.

In Aiken County, North Augusta Elementary reported at least one, but fewer than five, new employee cases since DHEC's Friday report.

An official from First Presbyterian Preschool in Aiken has disputed DHEC's report that said the school had fewer than five student cases over the last 30 days. At press time, DHEC has not responded to the Aiken Standard's request for confirmation on the report.

Otherwise, here are the COVID-19 numbers from the last 30 days at Aiken County public, private and charter schools, according to DHEC:

Aiken County Career Center (<5 students). Aiken Elementary (<5 students). Aiken High (five students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: 17 students, five faculty. Aiken Intermediate (<5 faculty) Belvedere Elementary (<5 faculty). Byrd Elementary (<5 students). Chukker Creek Elementary (<5 faculty). Clearwater Elementary (<5 students). First Baptist Weekday, located in North Augusta (<5 students, <5 faculty). Fox Creek High (<5 students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: six students. Gloverville Elementary (<5 faculty). Greendale Elementary (<5 students). Cumulative: five students. Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 students). Horse Creek Academy (5 students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: five students. J.D. Lever Elementary (<5 faculty). Jackson Middle (<5 students). Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty). Leavelle McCampbell Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty). Lloyd-Kennedy Charter School (<5 students). M. B. Kennedy Middle (<5 students). Midland Valley High (<5 students). Cumulative: six students. Millbrook Elementary (<5 faculty). Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 students). New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (<5 students). North Augusta Elementary (<5 faculty). North Augusta High (10 students). Cumulative: 20 students. North Augusta Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty). Our Lady of Peace Catholic School (<5 students). Paul Knox Middle (<5 students). Redcliffe Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: five students. Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary (<5 students). Ridge Spring-Monetta High (<5 faculty). Schofield Middle (<5 students). Silver Bluff High (<5 students). South Aiken High (<5 students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: five students. Wagener-Salley High (<5 students). Warrenville Elementary (<5 faculty). Victory Christian School (<5 students).

In Edgefield County, Strom Thurmond High, Merriwether Middle, Merriwether Elementary and private school Wardlaw Academy have reported fewer than five student cases over the last 30 days, according to DHEC. Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle has reported fewer than five faculty cases.

Strom Thurmond High has a cumulative total of five student cases.

DHEC reports no new confirmed cases in Barnwell County schools.

For cumulative information on individual schools, visit scdhec.gov/covid19, click on Schools & Childcare Centers and then Cases by Schools.