Vaccine clinic coming to Edgefield County; 39 new virus cases in Aiken County

The COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Edgefield County.
A vaccination clinic will be held Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle School gym, located at 1095 Columbia Road in Johnston, for phase 1a individuals. It will be a first-come, first-served clinic with 250 available vaccines.
For questions about the clinic, residents can call the Emergency Management Agency Office at 803-637-2123.
South Carolina health authorities confirmed 39 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Monday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,109 cases and 31 coronavirus-related deaths across South Carolina on Monday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.
The data reported Monday is for the date of Feb. 13.
On Monday, DHEC launched a new online resource providing information about the age group, gender, race and ethnicity of those who have received COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. It can be reached under the "Vaccination dashboard" tab of the COVID-19 page of DHEC's website.
"This demographics data is meaningful for several reasons, but most importantly, as more people begin getting their shots in future phases of the vaccine plan, we’ll have a big-picture look at the types of people who may be lagging in receiving their shots,” said Nick Davidson, DHEC's senior deputy for public health. “Having that information will allow us to directly connect with those communities and ensure they have fair and equal access to vaccines and ensure we as the state’s public health agency have a clear understanding of any limitations and can address those limitations immediately."
As of Feb. 15, South Carolina has received 970,550 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 651,113. There are currently 454,174 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers has received 4,105 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and has administered 3,870 of them.
Augusta University Medical Center has received 1,950 Pfizer doses to be administered in Aiken, of which 1,911 have been used.
Doctors Care at the Aiken Mall has administered 820 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 238 second doses.
CVS is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine at many of its locations around South Carolina, including Aiken. At this time, all appointments are booked, but more will be added as they become available.
University Health Care System is conducting a reservation-only Moderna vaccination clinic for South Carolina residents aged 65 and older who have seen a University Hospital physician in the past 18 months.
The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 South Aiken Blvd. S.E. Residents will return at the same appointment time on March 23 for the second dose.
Appointments will be made online. Appointments cannot be made over the phone.
Residents can sign up for future vaccination clinics being held by Rural Health Services on the organization's website.
Monday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 11,687, with 161 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 2,879 probable COVID-19 cases and 32 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, nine and 13 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Monday.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 81.9% occupancy. There are 127 beds occupied, while there are 28 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,222 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Monday was 24,556, and the percent positive was 6.5%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 427,763, with 61,255 probable cases, 7,180 confirmed deaths and 854 probable deaths.