Vaccination clinic for Windsor residents Thursday; 44 new cases in Aiken County

Windsor residents will have their own COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday.
Rural Health Services will be administering vaccines to phase 1a qualified individuals who are residents of Windsor, with the ZIP code 29856. The clinic will be held Thursday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Windsor Fire Department, 298 Middleton Drive in Windsor.
All individuals must make an appointment by calling the Rural Health Services Call Center at 803-380-7000. Walk-ins will not be allowed.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 44 COVID-19 cases and one probable coronavirus-related death in Aiken County on Monday.
The probable death occurred Dec. 15 and was an elderly resident.
The agency confirmed a total of 1,510 cases and 34 deaths across South Carolina on Monday.
The data reported Monday is for the date of Feb. 6.
As of Feb. 8, South Carolina has received 947,750 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 577,502. There are currently 410,218 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers has received 2,635 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and has administered 2,689 of them. The number administrated is higher than the number received because some facilities, such as Aiken Regional, have been able to get six or seven doses from one vial. DHEC's inventory is based on five doses per vial.
Augusta University Medical Center has received 1,950 Pfizer doses to be administered in Aiken, of which 995 have been used.
Doctors Care at the Aiken Mall has administered 631 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 42 second doses.
Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC's director, received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Sunday evening.
“I’m happy to have received my second COVID-19 vaccine to finish the series and get protected,” Simmer said. “Sadly, there’s a lot of vaccine misinformation out there that causes some people to be unsure about getting a vaccine. I encourage people to get vaccine facts from trusted sources like the CDC and DHEC. The vaccine is very safe and has been given to millions of people with little adverse effects. I encourage everyone to get this safe and effective vaccine as soon as they’re eligible. We’re not going to beat COVID-19 until people do that.”
Simmer also reminded South Carolinians who get vaccinated to not leave their first dose appointment without knowing how and when to get their second dose.
Monday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 11,293, with 157 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 2,524 probable COVID-19 cases and 26 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, seven virus cases were confirmed in each on Monday.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 77.4% occupancy. There are 120 beds occupied, while there are 35 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,517 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Monday was 31,266, and the percent positive was 7%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 414,573, with 53,830 probable cases, 6,881 confirmed deaths and 809 probable deaths.