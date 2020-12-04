USC Aiken reports six new COVID-19 cases

USC Aiken reported six new COVID-19 cases in its weekly data update Friday.

This is a decrease from last week's spike, when the university reported 21 cases on the campus.

Cumulatively, USCA has reported 62 cases since Sept. 4. The university has typically reported new case totals in the single digits each week.

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, two isolation beds were occupied at USCA, according to USCA's COVID-19 dashboard.

The total campus population at USCA is 3,743, according to the dashboard. That number excludes people in online programs, including Palmetto College, RN to BSN and the MBA programs.

The university reports that it has an adequate amount of cleaning supplies for the campus and that it has completed all relevant calls for contact tracing.

USCA’s alert level remains low, or “Green Alert.”

During Green Alert, “Institutions are open and protective measures are still actively in place. The threat of outbreak remains, but the virus is lower and testing and contact tracing are robust to allow some policies to be relaxed,” according to USCA’s Ready, Set, Return plan.

To view USCA’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/dashboard.

COVID-19 testing

USCA offers free COVID-19 testing for the greater Aiken community on its campus every day except Tuesdays.

The saliva tests are provided by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and conducted by Rapid Reliable Testing, according to a USCA press release.

The drive-thru testing site is open from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday through Monday at USCA's Convocation Center, located at 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville.

A driver's license or USCA ID is required, but no insurance card is needed, according to USCA.

To pre-register for testing, visit rrtesting.com/uscaaiken.