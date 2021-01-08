USC Aiken reports seven new COVID-19 cases; free testing site expands hours

USC Aiken reported seven new coronavirus cases on its COVID-19 dashboard Friday.

Winter break is still ongoing on the USCA campus, with spring semester classes slated to begin on Jan. 11.

For the week of Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, three isolation beds were used at USCA.

USCA reports having made all relevant calls for contact tracing and having an adequate amount of cleaning supplies on campus.

The total campus population at USCA, excluding people in online programs, is 3,743, according to the dashboard.

Cumulatively, USCA has reported 79 cases since Sept. 4.

The university’s alert level remains low, or “Green Alert.”

During Green Alert, “Institutions are open and protective measures are still actively in place. The threat of outbreak remains, but the virus is lower and testing and contact tracing are robust to allow some policies to be relaxed,” according to USCA’s Ready, Set, Return plan.

For more information, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/dashboard.

COVID-19 testing

The free drive-thru COVID-19 saliva testing site at USCA is expanding its hours.

Starting Monday, Jan. 11, the new regular hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to USCA's website. The site will still be closed on Tuesdays.

The testing site will also have expanded hours this weekend. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for community members, USCA employees and students.

For this weekend only, USCA students getting tested will need to use the South Gym inside the Convocation Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, according to USCA's website.

The free testing site is located at USCA's Convocation Center at 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville, SC.

For more information, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/covid-19-testing.