USC Aiken develops COVID-19 contact tracing program, sees low disease activity

When the state's COVID-19 contact tracing program struggled as hundreds of daily cases began being reported in South Carolina, a local university decided to take contact tracing into its own hands.
USC Aiken launched its own contact tracing program this fall to combat the potential spread of COVID-19 on campus. Contact tracing, which has been used to combat the spread of infectious diseases for years, involves conducting interviews with infected people to see who they were in close contact with – and who they may have exposed – to diseases. By conducting these interviews, some carriers of disease may be successfully notified and isolated before they can unknowingly infect others.
Contact tracing has become one of the most critical tools in the world's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Thayer McGahee, the university's dean of the School of Nursing, is spearheading USC Aiken's contact tracing program. She said the university decided to make its own program upon learning how backlogged the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's contact tracers were as South Carolina's coronavirus cases began to spike.
"It just made sense that it was something we could do here ourselves," McGahee said.
The university quickly recruited contact tracing volunteers for the program and has designated an isolation dorm for students in on-campus housing who become infectious.
So far, they've been lucky.
"We only had two cases test positive last week, and right now only one person is in the isolation dorm," McGahee said. The university has seen overall low levels of coronavirus activity since classes resumed, McGahee said.
USC Aiken is also developing its own contact tracing apps, which will help document where additional students may have been exposed. Chris Clark, a systems and security architect, has been developing three Pacer Tracer apps.
The app allows students and faculty to log in with their university email account. The app will use their phone's camera to scan QR codes posted in classrooms and other areas in buildings across campus. By scanning the QR code with their unique university login, data is assimilated that can track where students were on campus – and can alert them if they were in a classroom or other location where a known infected case was.
The app helps address one of the most difficult parts of contact tracing: relying on an infected person's memory for every place they've been and every person they were in close contact with during their infectious phase.
Out of respect for student's privacy, Clark said the university chose not to use GPS technology in the app. It's also not required for students to scan the QR codes, though it is highly encouraged.
"It's as non-invasive as we can make it," Clark said. "It's an opt-in system."
Upon resuming classes, some college campuses and their surrounding counties across the country have quickly become COVID-19 hotspots or seen upticks in cases on campus. As of Sept. 14, USC Columbia reported over 2,180 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 1.
McGahee said USC Aiken has managed to thus far avoid becoming a hotspot in large part because the students are complying with social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols. The school's small size has also made implementing social distancing easier, she said.
"We require them to wear masks everywhere on campus, even in classrooms," McGahee said. "There's been some growing pains, a little getting used to it, like when you have to wear a mask once you leave your equipment in the gym, even if you're just walking to grab something. But for the most part, everyone has been complying very well. I am incredibly proud of our student body."