University Health holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Aiken; more vaccines coming to SC in March

Hundreds of University Health Care System patients were able to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose in Aiken on Tuesday.
The vaccination clinic was held at Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 S. Aiken Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in partnership with Rural Health Services. The clinic kept residents going in and out, with little time wasted.
Scott Ansede, COO for University Health Care Physicians, said the Augusta hospital held the event in Aiken since it serves many patients that live in South Carolina.
"They are part of our community and our service area," Ansede said. "It was important to us to make sure we get vaccinations to as many people as we can that we serve."
Between 750-800 people received the vaccine, according to Ansede. He said the hospital's next clinic will be held in Aiken on Thursday, March 4, which will be a full-day clinic instead of a half-day clinic like the one Tuesday. The March clinic will be able to vaccinate between 1,500 and 2,000 people.
Ansede also said there are plans to hold some future clinics in North Augusta.
On Tuesday afternoon, the White House COVID-19 response team announced the weekly vaccine supplies to each state will increase to 14.5 million doses starting next week. This is an increase from the current 13.5 million doses per week.