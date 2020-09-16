U.S. begins to outline COVID-19 vaccination plan; six new cases confirmed in Aiken County

Plans for large-scale COVID-19 vaccination efforts are being outlined for the United States, federal officials announced Wednesday, though data indicates many Americans may be hesitant about receiving one.
The pandemic is continuing to take its toll on both health and lives, with 28 new deaths confirmed in South Carolina on Wednesday and over 160 deaths currently under investigation. State health authorities also confirmed 489 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including six in Aiken County.
Several companies around the world are currently in the clinical trial phase of developing a vaccine, with a collaboration between pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca and Oxford University being among the leading contenders. The Department of Defense, the Department of Health and Human Services and other government health agencies are hopeful to begin distributing a vaccine as early as December or January .
But some uncertainty remains.
A poll taken earlier this year indicates only half of Americans would want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Almost a third said they were unsure, and one in five would decline to be vaccinated.
Political officials and health experts have debated the reasons for the hesitancy. Developing a vaccine is a process that can take a decade to complete; if a vaccine is ready by December, the turnaround time will have been about one year. Some place the blame of uncertainty on eroding trust between the public and national health agencies due to political polarization.
That issue was complicated further Wednesday when HHS announced Michael Caputo, a political appointee and senior communications official, would be taking a leave of absence. The announcement was made after Caputo reportedly tried to gain editorial control over COVID-19 scientific publications of the CDC, which he contended were hurting the Trump administration.
Caputo has been closely affiliated with the HHS's coronavirus response and its subsequent vaccination plan, Operation Warp Speed.
Operation Warp Speed
A report presented to Congress Wednesday that outlined a national vaccination plan - dubbed Operation Warp Speed - made one thing clear; regardless of when a vaccine is developed, there will not initially be enough for everyone.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also echoed this statement when they released an outline for a statewide vaccination plan last week.
According to the federal report, people who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 should be prioritized for vaccination, including health care workers and essential personnel. DHEC also included this priority in their South Carolina vaccination plan announcement.
Later phases would include the rest of the general population. The vaccine will be free of charge due to the amount of taxpayer dollars invested in creating it, according to the report.
Some vaccines require two doses be administered between 21 to 28 days apart. People receiving a double-dose vaccine will need to take it from the same manufacturer.
According to DHEC, it is unknown whether a COVID-19 vaccine will be a mandatory school vaccine. The agency plans to make a distribution plan with several partners, including area hospitals and the S.C. National Guard.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.