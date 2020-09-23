Two new deaths, 14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Aiken County

Two new coronavirus-related deaths and 14 new cases of illness have been reported in Aiken County, state health officials said Wednesday.
One of the people who died was middle-aged and one was elderly, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Both people died in early September.
S.C. DHEC is still investigating 10 additional deaths for coronavirus-related causes in Aiken County.
A total of 25 coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed across the state by S.C. DHEC on Wednesday, Sept. 23. The agency also confirmed a total of 613 coronavirus cases, including the 14 new cases in Aiken County.
Seven of the new cases were in Barnwell County and one new case was reported in Edgefield County, S.C. DHEC said.
About 11% of Wednesday's reported case results were positive for coronavirus.
S.C. DHEC is also reporting a high hospital occupancy rate for Aiken County – over 90% as of Wednesday. There are only 14 hospital beds that are unoccupied in Aiken County as of the last Teletracking system update, which was made around 12 a.m. on Sept. 23.