Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Aiken opened up to residents 55 years and older Thursday

Residents aged 55 and older received a COVID-19 vaccine at two clinic locations in Aiken Thursday.

University Hospital was granted a waiver from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and allowed residents 55 years and older to receive the vaccine Thursday at Millbrook Baptist Church in Aiken. This was a free walk-in clinic and was open until 5 p.m.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers has also hosted a large-scale vaccination clinic in collaboration with USC Aiken at the USCA Student Activities Center, 471 University Parkway. Residents made appointments; however, walk-ins were being accepted, too.

The hospital was also granted a waiver last night, and the clinic was able to administer the vaccine to more people, said Eric Muhlbaier, the administrative director of support services at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, on Thursday morning.

The hospital has planned to administer 3,900 Moderna vaccine doses during the two-day effort. On Wednesday, 300 vaccines were administered and on Thursday, a total of 1,320 said Ashley Brewer, the ARMC director of marketing.

Thursday was the second day of the two-day clinic, and organizers did not turn away people that were 55 years old, Muhlbaier said.

The clinic is open to Phase 1a residents, which include health care workers, all residents aged 65 or older, but if you are 55, the clinic did not turn you away.

Phase 1a also includes long-term care facility staff and residents, and those who are maintaining operations of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in the state.

The Palmetto State will transition into phase 1b of the vaccination plan Monday, March 8. This phase includes all residents ages 55 or older, residents ages 16-64 with underlying health conditions and frontline workers with increased occupational risk including, but not limited to, school staff and daycare workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers and law enforcement officers.

Individuals who work in settings where people are living and working in close contact, including workers and residents in homeless shelters, state and local correctional facility staff with direct inmate contact and residents and workers in group homes are also included as well as health care workers who didn't get the vaccine in phase 1a.

Appointments must be scheduled through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

“Our goal in offering these two COVID-19 Moderna Vaccine clinics is to extend an additional invitation to the rural communities within and surrounding Aiken County," Muhlbaier said Wednesday.

Registration instructions for VAMS can be found online at aikenregional.com and clicking the "Read now" button at the top of the page and then scrolling down and clicking the button reading "Complete the vaccine request form."

For residents who are already registered in VAMS, the appointments can be found on the system's website.

Those receiving the vaccine during the clinics will have their second doses administered in the same location on Wednesday, March 31, and Thursday, April 1; second doses will be scheduled after the first dose.

The clinic opened at 8 a.m. and will be distributing the vaccine until 4 p.m. today.

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 46 COVID-19 cases and zero coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County on Thursday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,193 cases and 45 deaths across the state Thursday.

The data reported Thursday is as recent as Tuesday.

As of March 4, South Carolina has received 1,336,980 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 1,017,013. There are currently 541,212 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.

A total of 28,159 COVID-19 vaccines, which includes first and second doses, have been administered in Aiken County.

Thursday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 15,951 with 210 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, three and 10 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Thursday.

The total number of cases statewide is now 447,085 with 74,478 probable cases, 7,660 confirmed deaths and 1,000 probable deaths.

Based on current vaccine supply levels, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control anticipates that phase 1c will begin on approximately April 12. That phase will include all residents ages 45 or older and essential workers not included in phase 1b because they do not have frequent, close contact with others in the work environment.

Phase 2 will begin on approximately May 3 and will include all residents ages 16 or older.

Vaccine appointments can be scheduled online at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator to find a provider, or by calling DHEC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110 for help.

Check back with Aiken Standard as this article will be updated.