Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Aiken open up to residents 55 years and older today

Residents age 55 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine at two clinic locations in Aiken today.

University Hospital was granted a waiver from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and is allowing residents 55 years and older to receive the vaccine today at Millbrook Baptist Church in Aiken. This is a free walk-in clinic and will be open until 5 p.m.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers has also been hosting a large-scale vaccination clinic in collaboration with USC Aiken at the USCA Student Activities Center, 471 University Parkway. Residents can make appointments; however, walk-ins are being accepted, too.

The hospital was also granted a waiver last night, and the clinic is now able to administer the vaccine to more people, said Eric Muhlbaier, the administrative director of support services at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, on Thursday morning.

Today is the second day of the two-day clinic, and organizers are not turning away people that are 55 years old, Muhlbaier said.

The clinic is open to Phase 1a residents, which include health care workers, all residents aged 65 or older, but if you are 55, the clinic will not turn you away.

Phase 1a also includes long-term care facility staff and residents, and those who are maintaining operations of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in the state.

The hospital has plans to administer 3,900 Moderna vaccine doses during the two-day effort, 300 of which were given on Wednesday.

Appointments must be scheduled through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

“Our goal in offering these two COVID-19 Moderna Vaccine clinics is to extend an additional invitation to the rural communities within and surrounding Aiken County," Muhlbaier said Wednesday.

Registration instructions for VAMS can be found online at aikenregional.com and clicking the "Read now" button at the top of the page and then scrolling down and clicking the button reading "Complete the vaccine request form."

For residents who are already registered in VAMS, the appointments can be found on the system's website.

Those receiving the vaccine during the clinics will have their second doses administered in the same location on Wednesday, March 31, and Thursday, April 1; second doses will be scheduled after the first dose.

The clinic opened at 8 a.m. and will be distributing the vaccine until 4 p.m. today.

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 46 COVID-19 cases and zero coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County on Thursday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,193 cases and 45 deaths across the state Thursday.

The data reported Thursday is as recent as Tuesday.

As of March 4, South Carolina has received 1,336,980 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 1,017,013. There are currently 541,212 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.

A total of 28,159 COVID-19 vaccines, which includes first and second doses, have been administered in Aiken County.

Thursday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 15,951 with 210 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, three and 10 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Thursday.

The total number of cases statewide is now 447,085 with 74,478 probable cases, 7,660 confirmed deaths and 1,000 probable deaths.

