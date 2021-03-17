Two coronavirus-related deaths, 9 additional cases confirmed in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed nine COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County on Wednesday.

The deaths occurred on March 11 and 14. One resident was middle-aged, and the other was elderly.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 733 cases and 38 deaths across the state Wednesday.

The data reported Wednesday is for the date of March 15.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

Wednesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,363, with 173 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 3,871 probable COVID-19 cases and 40 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, four and one virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Wednesday.

According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 83.9% occupancy. There are 130 beds occupied, while there are 25 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 576 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Wednesday was 24,026, and the percent positive was 4.5%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 456,296, with 79,804 probable cases, 7,890 confirmed deaths and 1,043 probable deaths.