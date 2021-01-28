Two cases of new COVID-19 variant detected in SC; first of their kind reported in US

The first two cases of a new COVID-19 variant in the United States have been detected in South Carolina, according to state health authorities.
This variant was first detected in South Africa. Viruses constantly change and evolve, which leads to the emergence of variants.
Variants are closely monitored for their ability to spread faster or cause more disease. South Carolina public health officials were notified late Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of a South Carolina sample that was tested at LabCorp and determined to be the B.1.351 variant.
Also, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's Public Health Laboratory tested samples on Jan. 25 and identified a separate case of the same variant Wednesday.
S.C. DHEC says there is no known travel history and no connection between these two cases known at this time. Both are adults; one from the Lowcountry and one from the Pee Dee region. To protect their privacy, S.C. DHEC will not release further information.
Health experts said existing COVID-19 vaccines will still protect residents from these variants, and there is no evidence to suggest the B.1.351. variant causes more severe illness.
The B.1.351 variant has been identified in more than 30 countries, but these are the first cases of this variant identified in the United States. Other states have had cases of another, called B.1.1.7, originally identified in the United Kingdom.
Both variants originally detected in the United Kingdom and South Africa spread easier and quicker than the majority of SARS-CoV-2 variants.
"The arrival of the SARS-CoV-2 variant in our state is an important reminder to all South Carolinians that the fight against this deadly virus is far from over,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, S.C. DHEC interim public health director. “While more COVID-19 vaccines are on the way, supplies are still limited. Every one of us must recommit to the fight by recognizing that we are all on the front lines now. We are all in this together.”
Traxler emphasized the importance of continuing to wear masks and maintain distancing of at least 6 feet. She also said that residents should continue to be tested for COVID-19 often.
"These are the best tools for preventing the spread of the virus, no matter the strain," Traxler said.
