Total number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina schools surpasses 1,000

The total number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina's K-12 schools over the past month has reached 1,042 as of Monday, according to a Tuesday report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC has maintained a cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in schools since Sept. 4 on the department's website. The data includes coronavirus-positive students and school employees who entered a school or school activity during their infectious period.
741 students and 301 school employees have reported attending school in South Carolina while COVID-19-positive, according to the report.
This week's count is in line with a general trend since early September. Each week, the total number of coronavirus cases in schools statewide has increased by around 200.
This week's count increased by 221 cases from Last Tuesday's report report of 821 cases.
Of the 23 Aiken County public and private schools that have reported COVID-19 cases over the last month, only Byrd Elementary is new to the list in this Tuesday's report.
- Aiken High (five students, <5 faculty)
- Belvedere Elementary (<5 students)
- Byrd Elementary (<5 students)
- Grace Child Development Center (<5 students)
- Graniteville Elementary (<5 students)
- Greendale Elementary (<5 students)
- Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 faculty)
- Jefferson Elementary (<5 students)
- Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 students)
- Mead Hall Episcopal School (<5 students)
- Midland Valley High (<5 students)
- Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 faculty)
- New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (<5 students)
- North Aiken Elementary (<5 students)
- North Augusta Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- North Augusta High (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- Oakwood-Windsor Elementary (<5 faculty)
- Paul Knox Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- Redcliffe Elementary (<5 students)
- Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle (<5 students)
- South Aiken High (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- Wagener-Salley High (<5 students)
- Warrenville Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty)
In Edgefield County, the only school with any reported cases is Strom Thurmond High, with fewer than five student cases, according to DHEC.
Fewer than five cases have been reported at Barnwell High, Williston-Elko High, Guinyard-Butler Middle, Kelly Edwards Elementary and the Barnwell Career Center.
DHEC notes that the reporting does not mean the students and employees contracted the virus at school.
"Unlike a nursing home, where residents live at the facility, students, teachers and faculty come and go from school and are active in their community and could come into contact with the virus outside of a school setting," DHEC states on its website.
To view DHEC's twice-weekly report for COVID-19 cases in schools, visit scdhec.gov/covid-19-cases-associated-staff-students.