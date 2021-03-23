Three vaccine clinics being held in Aiken this week; 5 new virus cases in Aiken County

For eligible residents who haven't yet received their COVID-19 vaccine, there will be a few opportunities this week at Aiken Technical College and USC Aiken.

Augusta University Health will hold two vaccine clinics on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The clinics will be open to residents who fall under Phase 1b of the state's vaccine distribution plan, which includes all residents aged 55 or older, residents aged 16-64 with underlying health conditions, and front-line workers with increased occupational risk including, but not limited to, school staff and daycare workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers and law enforcement officers.

All registrations must be completed in advance on the AU Health website. Walk-ins and phone appointments are not available.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers is hosting a vaccine clinic at USC Aiken's Student Activities Center, 471 University Parkway, on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with 1,250 Moderna doses available. The hospital will hold another clinic, also at USC Aiken, on Wednesday, March 31, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments for Aiken Regional's clinics must be scheduled through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS. Appointment availability is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration instructions for VAMS can be found online at aikenregional.com, clicking the "Read now" button at the top of the page and then scrolling down and clicking the button reading "Complete the vaccine request form."

For residents who are already registered in VAMS, the appointments can be found on the system's website.

As of March 23, South Carolina has received 2,376,700 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 1,701,694. There are currently 682,819 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.

A total of 45,010 COVID-19 vaccines, which includes first and second doses, have been administered in Aiken County.

South Carolina health authorities confirmed five COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Tuesday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 494 cases and two deaths across the state Tuesday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Tuesday is for the date of March 21.

Tuesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,416, with 174 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 3,946 probable COVID-19 cases and 41 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, four and five virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Tuesday.

Across the entire state, there are 542 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are currently no COVID-19 beds occupied in Aiken County's hospitals.

The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Tuesday was 13,714, and the percent positive was 4.8%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 460,277, with 82,635 probable cases, 7,971 confirmed deaths and 1,059 probable deaths.