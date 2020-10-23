Thousands of S.C. residents to be selected for extensive COVID-19 study

Thousands of South Carolinians will have the opportunity to participate in a study state officials hope will shed light on disease infection, immunity, and health inequities as it pertains to COVID-19.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has randomly selected 32,500 state residents 5 years old and above to participate in the first wave of testing. The year-long project, South Carolina Sampling and Testing Representative Outreach for Novel Coronavirus Guidance (S.C. STRONG) will rely on public participation. It is a collaboration between health agencies, universities, and research institutions from across the Palmetto State.
People who have been selected for the study will be getting a blue envelope in the mail soon, S.C. DHEC officials said Thursday. The project entails an online survey followed by a free COVID-19 test, which will include both a nasal swab and a blood test in order to detect present and past infections.
Dr. Melissa Nolan, assistant professor and epidemiologist with the University of South Carolina Arnold School of Public Health, is one of the leaders spearheading S.C. STRONG. She said data collected from the project will help disease specialists make projections about potential spread and immunity of COVID-19 within certain communities.
“We’re trying to better understand the patterns of transmission within specific populations and we’re looking for existing immunity within individuals who have already recovered from infection,” said Nolan in a news release. “... We can help inform public health officials’ and policymakers’ decision about the distribution of resources, such as vaccinations, testing, treatment and more.”
Collecting more data about COVID-19 has been critical as resurgences of the virus have slammed parts of the U.S. and large swaths of Europe. Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Ohio have all seen rising cases and deaths in the past two weeks; Wisconsin recently opened a field hospital as a surge of patients threatens to overwhelm hospitals.
In South Carolina, 784 new coronavirus cases and 18 new deaths were reported by S.C. DHEC on Friday. Aiken County recorded 18 new cases and eight new probable cases Friday; Barnwell County added one new death of an elderly individual.
Only 5% of Aiken County's total current coronavirus cases (250 people) have led to hospitalizations. Nevertheless, hospital occupancy remains high in Aiken County, with only 10 beds available as of the most recent Teletracking update Friday.
The percent positive for testing also remains high in South Carolina; almost 13% of tests were positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Over 53,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Aiken County; nearly one in 10 has been positive for COVID-19.
According to S.C. DHEC officials, S.C. STRONG participant information will remain confidential. Parents or guardians will be responsible for determining the participation of those under the age of 18.
The project's team will work with local health care providers and partners to collect the nasal and blood tests (for children, blood tests will be a finger prick test.) The results of both tests, in addition to being including in data sets for the project, will be provided to the participants.
Dr. Virginia Daguise, S.C. DHEC’s Bureau of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention director and another official spearheading the project, said accommodations will be made to ensure interested participants can contribute to the study.
“This project centers on accurate representation of all South Carolinians, and special considerations are in place to assist with participants who may be homebound, need at-home testing or transportation to have their samples collected, and those needing assistance with language barriers,” said Daguise. “Participation is limited to those randomly selected individuals who receive a blue envelope by postal mail, and project staff are on standby to answer questions and provide information about this meaningful public health project.”