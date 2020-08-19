Temperatures will not be checked daily at Aiken County public schools

The Aiken County Public School District announced this week that schools will not conduct daily temperature screenings for all students and staff, contrary to previous plans.
The change is in line with guidance from the CDC which, as of July 23, does not recommend screening all students and staff for COVID-19 symptoms on a daily basis.
"With as many as half of the positive cases exhibiting no symptoms including fever, universal temperature screenings are no longer viewed as a viable practice," according to a pop-up message on the school district's website.
The message also said daily temperature screening could cause crowding, which would increase the risk of spreading the virus.
Additionally, if a student is identified as having a fever, it would be difficult to safeguard that student's privacy, the message states.
"Our attention at the school level will be focused on cleaning and sanitizing, face coverings, hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home when sick," according to the message from the school district.
Before heading to school, the school district asks parents to evaluate their children for symptoms, like shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell, or a new or worsening cough.
Other symptoms include fever, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea/vomiting and diarrhea.
Anyone experiencing these symptoms should not go school, according to the school district.
For more information and updates on how schools will operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the school district website at acpsd.net.