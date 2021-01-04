Statewide school coronavirus counts rose steadily in SC over fall semester

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases in statewide schools in December, with school virus counts rising over the course of the fall semester.

As of Dec. 30, there have been 7,366 cumulative cases in statewide schools, according to S.C. DHEC – 5,230 students and 2,136 school employees.

S.C. DHEC's school virus numbers only include students and employees who attended school or a school-sponsored activity while they had the virus in its infectious period.

In Aiken County, Aiken High and North Augusta High have had the highest cumulative totals this school year with 23 and 24 student cases respectively. S.C. DHEC reported cases at 37 county-wide schools in December.

These are the COVID-19 numbers from the last 30 days at Aiken County public, private and charter schools, according to S.C. DHEC:

Aiken Elementary (<5 students, <5 employees). Aiken High (six students, <5 employees). Belvedere Elementary (<5 students, <5 employees). Clearwater Elementary (<5 employees). Cyril B. Busbee Elementary (<5 students). First Baptist Weekday, located in North Augusta (<5 students). First Presbyterian Preschool (<5 students). Fox Creek High (<5 students). East Aiken School of the Arts (<5 students). Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 students, <5 employees). Horse Creek Academy (<5 students). J.D. Lever Elementary (<5 students). Jackson Middle (<5 students, <5 employees). Jefferson Elementary (<5 students, <5 employees). Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 students, <5 employees). Leavelle McCampbell Middle (<5 employees). M.B. Kennedy Middle (<5 students, <5 employees). Mead Hall Episcopal School (<5 students). Midland Valley High (<5 employees). Millbrook Elementary (<5 students). Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 students). New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (<5 students). North Augusta Elementary (<5 students). North Augusta High (<5 students, <5 employees). North Augusta Middle (<5 students, <5 employees). Paul Knox Middle (<5 students). Ridge Spring-Monetta High (<5 employees). Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle (<5 students). Schofield Middle (<5 students, <5 employees). Silver Bluff High (<5 students, <5 employees). South Aiken Baptist Christian School (<5 students, <5 employees). South Aiken High (six students). St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School (<5 students). Tall Pines STEM Academy (<5 students). Town Creek Christian Academy (<5 students). Warrenville Elementary (<5 employees). Victory Christian School (<5 students).

In Edgefield County, three public schools, one charter school and one private school have reported cases in the last 30 days, according to S.C. DHEC.

Merriwether Elementary has reported five student cases and fewer than five employee cases. Bettis Prep Leadership Academy, Wardlaw Academy, Merriwether Middle and Johnston-Trenton-Edgefield Middle have all reported fewer than five student cases.

In Barnwell County, six public schools and two private schools have reported cases in the last 30 days, according to S.C. DHEC.

Private schools Jefferson Davis Academy and Moriah Christian Academy, as well as public schools Williston-Elko Middle and Kelly Edwards Elementary, have reported fewer than five student cases. Guinyard-Butler Middle reported fewer than five employee cases.

Barnwell Elementary, Barnwell Primary and Barnwell High all reported fewer than five student and employee cases.

For more COVID-19 information on individual schools, visit scdhec.gov/covid19, click on Schools & Childcare Centers and then Cases by Schools.