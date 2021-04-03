Statewide data shows decreased COVID-19 cases in schools

State health authorities confirmed 2,559 COVID-19 cases in South Carolina schools over the course of March, a decrease of more than 1,200 from the month before.

About one in five of these cases are school employees, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC only counts people who entered a school or school activity while their COVID-19 cases were in the infectious period.

In total, there have been 16,229 infectious COVID-19 cases inside South Carolina schools since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, according to DHEC. About 75% of the cases have been students.

In Aiken County, North Augusta High School has had the most cumulative cases this school year, with 48 student cases and seven faculty cases. North Augusta Middle School reported five new student cases during March.

Ridge Spring-Monetta High reported the most cases in March in Aiken County. Six students and fewer than five employees attended school with COVID-19.

Other schools in Aiken County reported fewer than five cases each. Here are the public, private and charter schools in Aiken County where DHEC has reported cases over the last 30 days:

• Aiken County Career Center

• Aiken High

• Aiken Intermediate

• Fox Creek High

• Gloverville Elementary

• JD Lever Elementary

• Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle

• Leavelle McCampbell Middle

• Millbrook Elementary

• Mossy Creek Elementary

• North Augusta High

• North Augusta Middle

• Redcliffe Elementary

• Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary

• Ridge Spring-Monetta High

• Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle

• Schofield Middle

• Wagener-Salley High

• Victory Christian School

Barnwell Elementary is the only school in Barnwell County with cases over the last 30 days. The school reported fewer than five student cases, according to DHEC.

In Edgefield County, three schools reported fewer than five cases: Johnston Elementary, Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle and Merriwether Elementary.

To view the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's biweekly COVID-19 data updates for statewide schools, visit scdhec.gov/covid19 and click on "Student, Teacher & Faculty Cases."