Statewide COVID-19 cases in schools rise by over 500 in a week

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 520 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina schools between Nov. 10 and Nov. 16, according to the agency's Tuesday report.

This brings the cumulative total for the school year to 3,271 COVID-19 cases, according to DHEC.

520 cases is the highest weekly increase so far this year. From September to mid-October, DHEC typically reported about 200 new cases from week to week. This rate has climbed to the 300s and 400s over the last month.

DHEC's biweekly report only counts students and school employees who entered a school or school activity during their infectious period of COVID-19. Cumulatively, there have been 2,287 student cases and 984 employee cases in statewide schools so far, according to DHEC data.

In Aiken County, North Augusta High has had the highest number of student cases. Since Friday, the school reported two more cases, bringing the cumulative total to 17.

The state agency's report includes both a rolling 30-day count and cumulative totals for individual schools.

Here are the COVID-19 numbers from the last 30 days at Aiken County public, private and charter schools, according to DHEC:

Aiken County Career Center (<5 students) Aiken Elementary (<5 students). Aiken High (nine students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: 14 students. Belvedere Elementary (<5 faculty). Byrd Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Chukker Creek Elementary (<5 faculty). Fox Creek Charter High (<5 faculty). Greendale Elementary (<5 students). Cumulative: five students. Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty). Lloyd-Kennedy Charter School (<5 students). M. B. Kennedy Middle (<5 students). Mead Hall Episcopal School (<5 students). Midland Valley Christian Academy (<5 students). Midland Valley High (<5 students). Cumulative: six students. Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 students). New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (<5 students). North Aiken Elementary (<5 students). North Augusta High (12 students). Cumulative: 17 students. North Augusta Middle (<5 students). Oakwood-Windsor Elementary (<5 students). Our Lady of Peace Catholic School (<5 students). Redcliffe Elementary (<5 faculty). Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary (<5 faculty). Schofield Middle (<5 students). Silver Bluff High (<5 students). South Aiken Baptist Christian School (<5 students, <5 faculty). South Aiken High (<5 students, <5 faculty). Tall Pines STEM Academy (<5 students). Warrenville Elementary (<5 faculty). Victory Christian School (<5 students).

In Edgefield County, Strom Thurmond High, Merriwether Middle and Merriwether Elementary have reported fewer than five student cases over the last 30 days, according to DHEC. Private school Wardlaw Academy has reported both student and faculty cases over the last 30 days – both fewer than five.

In Barnwell County, Kelly Edwards Elementary has reported fewer than five student cases over the last 30 days, according to DHEC.

For cumulative information on individual schools, visit scdhec.gov/covid19, click on "Schools & Childcare Centers" and then "Cases by Schools."