State health agency reports 143 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in Aiken County

There are 143 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two new confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The agency announced 3,599 new confirmed cases in the state on Wednesday, as well as 49 confirmed deaths.
Of the two Aiken County residents who were reported as coronavirus-related deaths, one was middle-aged and died Dec. 18 and the other was elderly and died Dec. 21.
As of Wednesday’s report, there have been 7,345 confirmed cases in Aiken County, and 106 confirmed deaths.
Wednesday’s numbers include 16,330 new individual tests reported to S.C. DHEC, with 22% of them being positive.
The agency’s acute hospital bed occupancy data states that 84.5% of the hospital beds in Aiken County are occupied, with 131 beds occupied and 24 beds available.
Statewide since the start of the pandemic, there have been 261,024 confirmed cases and 21,206 probable cases of COVID-19. South Carolinians who have died from confirmed coronavirus-related illness total 4,651, and there have been 377 probable deaths.
Testing in Aiken County
Free testing will be offered at TrueNorth Church in North Augusta on Monday, Dec. 28, and Tuesday, Dec. 29, from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. The church is located at 1060 West Martintown Road in North Augusta.
Free testing will be offered at the USC Aiken Convocation Center on Sunday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Dec. 28, from 1 to 6:30 p.m. The center is located at 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville.