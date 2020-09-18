State data analysis shows effectiveness of mask ordinances

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shared updated data on Thursday that shows communities with mask requirement ordinances in place continue to see a slower rate of disease spread compared to communities without mask requirements.
There are 61 municipalities across the state that have a mask ordinance, including Aiken. According to DHEC, nearly 42% of residents reside in an area with local mask requirements.
Aiken's mask ordinance was recently extended until noon on Nov. 16.
"This updated data analysis continues to show that jurisdictions with a mask ordinance remain effective in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 when compared to those jurisdictions without an ordinance in place,” Dr. Michael Kacka, a DHEC physician and chief medical officer, said in a release. “The data reinforces what we’ve already known: the proper wearing of masks helps stop the spread of this deadly virus.”
DHEC's data analysis showed that when comparing jurisdictions that have mask requirements to those that don't, the jurisdictions with mask requirements have experienced a greater percent decrease in cases one month after their ordinance initiation, as follows:
- First week: 66.5% greater decrease.
- Second week: 39.2% greater decrease.
- Third week: 6.1% greater decrease.
- Fourth week: 3.5% greater decrease.
- Fifth week: No greater percent decrease.
DHEC confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County and another 753 cases across the rest of the state Friday.
The department confirmed 21 deaths across the state. Fourteen of the victims were elderly and seven were middle-aged. The deaths occurred between Aug. 14 and Sept. 17.
DHEC is also investigating 36 new probable cases in the state.
Also on Friday, Barnwell County had one confirmed case, while Edgefield County had five new cases.
This brings the confirmed number of cases in Aiken County to 2,346 as of Friday with 67 coronavirus-related deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Friday was 6,324, and the percent positive was 12.1%.
As of Friday, about 74.08% of ICU beds in South Carolina were occupied.
There are 798 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 125 of those patients are on ventilators.
DHEC said testing for COVID-19 is important because it can identify people who are infected with the virus. If they have symptoms, they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected.
DHEC is working to make testing available in a communities across the state. Currently, there are 359 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31 with new testing events added regularly.
To find a mobile testing clinic, visit scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.