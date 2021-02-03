South Carolinians aged 65 and older can begin making vaccine appointments Monday

The COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available to more South Carolinians.

Any resident aged 65 or older can begin scheduling their COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Monday, Jan. 8, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday.

With increased vaccine allocations from the federal government, the agency said it is now appropriate to expand the number of South Carolinians eligible to receive the vaccine. However, supply of the vaccine remains limited for the time being.

“We have a moral and ethical duty to first vaccinate the South Carolinians who are at the highest risk of dying from the virus,” McMaster said in a statement. “At this time, placing a younger person between a senior citizen and what could be their lifesaving shot would be unconscionable and irresponsible. Today’s action will save lives and allow our teachers to be vaccinated next.”

81.7% of COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina have been among those 65 and older. The average age for COVID-19 related deaths in South Carolina is 75. There are approximately 309,000 South Carolinians between the ages of 65 and 69. To date, South Carolina has received 777,250 vaccines and has given 439,888 shots. In addition, 382,695 South Carolinians have scheduled vaccine appointments.

South Carolinians interested in making a vaccine appointment should visit DHEC's website to see vaccine locations. People can also call DHEC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110 for help finding vaccine providers and their contact information to schedule an appointment.

This article will be updated. Be sure to check back with the Aiken Standard.