South Carolina tops two million COVID-19 vaccines given

South Carolina passed a major vaccination milestone this week.

As of Thursday, a total of 2,034,077 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the state, with 1,289,672 South Carolinians having received at least one dose.

Having the COVID-19 vaccine reach the two million mark is a giant step toward ending this pandemic in South Carolina,” Dr. Edward Simmer, director of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said in a statement. “We’re grateful to our local leaders, providers, and community partners for their efforts to get shots into arms as quickly as possible. They’ve not only helped our state achieve this two-million-dose milestone, but they’ve also allowed us to open up vaccines to all South Carolinians 16 and older much faster that we initially anticipated. Now we need to continue this great effort until every South Carolinian has had an opportunity to receive the vaccine.”

A total of 35,787 Aiken County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our new message, loud and clear, is ‘don’t wait – vaccinate,’” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC interim public health director, said in a statement. “While you may not be able to get your shot right away, we urge everyone to continue searching for an appointment. Providers are working to open as many appointments as quickly as possible based on their inventory, and appointment availability will vary each week. For everyone 16 and older: it’s your turn to help us put a stop to COVID-19.”

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call S.C. DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

S.C. DHEC confirmed five COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Thursday, along with a total of 510 cases and 14 coronavirus-related deaths across the state. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Thursday is for the date of March 30.

Thursday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,485, with 174 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 4,024 probable COVID-19 cases and 41 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

Neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties confirmed one and zero virus cases, respectively, on Thursday. There was a confirmed coronavirus-related death in Barnwell County on March 16. The victim was elderly.

Across the entire state, there are 502 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are currently three COVID-19 beds occupied in Aiken County.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Thursday was 12,657, and the percent positive was 5.7%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 465,650, with 87,031 probable cases, 8,087 confirmed deaths and 1,087 probable deaths.