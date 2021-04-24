South Carolina resumes Johnson and Johnson vaccinations

South Carolinians can now receive the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, state health authorities announced Friday.

The CDC and FDA lifted a pause on the vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine, on April 23 after determining its benefits outweigh the risks. 15 women have developed a rare and severe type of blood clot between 6 and 15 days after receiving the vaccine, according to the CDC.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued statewide notification on Friday evening that any provider with properly stored Janssen vaccines can administer them to the public.

"DHEC encourages all South Carolinians who have not yet received their vaccination to get their Janssen, Moderna or Pfizer shots as soon as possible. Getting your COVID-19 vaccine has never been easier, with many clinics offering extended hours with no appointments and no ID or insurance required," reads DHEC's press release. "COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and they are helping save lives. These vaccines are how we end this pandemic once and for all."

COVID-19 updates

DHEC confirmed Saturday that another 10 South Carolinians died of COVID-19, including seven elderly and three middle-aged people.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the state to 8,289. Confirmed cases stand at 478,739.

In Aiken County, DHEC reported 13 new coronavirus cases as of Thursday. Edgefield and Barnwell counties each have two more confirmed cases.

Aiken County has had a cumulative confirmed total of 12,732 cases and 176 coronavirus deaths, according to DHEC.

Out of 30,596 coronavirus tests reported to DHEC Thursday, 5.3% were positive.

DHEC reports a 2.6% positive rate for the 1,005 tests performed in Aiken County on Thursday.

As of Friday night, 87.7% of hospital beds in Aiken County are occupied, according to DHEC. Five patients are on ventilators.

According to DHEC, 40.5% of South Carolina residents have received at least one vaccine shot, and 28.8% have completed the vaccination process.