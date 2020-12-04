South Carolina reports highest daily number of COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

On Friday, South Carolina reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases than at any time throughout the pandemic, with a total of 2,470 confirmed cases and 90 probable cases.
In a release, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control stated that case counts, percent positivity, hospitalizations, patients on ventilators and deaths are all approaching or surpassing previous highs from the spring and summer.
"We’re at a pivotal point in this pandemic; Together, we can take actions to change our course," read the statement.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Friday was 11,569, and the percent positive was 21.4%. There were also 29 deaths across the state on Friday.
S.C. DHEC confirmed one new coronavirus-related death and 60 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Friday. The death occurred on Nov. 30, and the victim was elderly.
The data reported Friday is for the date of Dec. 2.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 5,819 as of Friday with 89 coronavirus-related deaths.
S.C. DHEC continues to encourage all residents to wear a mask, social distance, limit contact with those outside of one's immediate household, get tested routinely and adhere to quarantine or isolation guidelines.
The agency referenced a recent study from the International Journal of Infectious Diseases that found that face mask-wearing by just 75% of the U.S. population would flatten the projected incidence curve and reduce infections by 37%.
"The anticipated arrival of safe and effective vaccines brings hope and puts us one step closer toward ending this pandemic, but the general public won’t have access to vaccines for many more months," read the release. "We must remain committed to the daily prevention methods that work."
The total number of cases statewide is now 210,995 confirmed cases, 15,018 probable cases, 4,175 confirmed deaths and 321 probable deaths.