South Carolina hits record high in COVID-19 cases in a day; 85 cases in Aiken County

South Carolina reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases on Friday since the start of the pandemic, with a total of 4,986 confirmed cases and 91 probable cases.
Of those confirmed cases, 85 were in Aiken County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. There was also a coronavirus-related death in Aiken County. The death occurred Jan. 6 and the victim was elderly.
The data reported Friday is for the date of Jan. 6.
The total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County is now 8,477 as of Friday, with 124 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,511 probable COVID-19 cases and 20 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 16 and 14 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Friday.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Friday was 15,691, and the percent positive was 31.8%.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 89% occupancy. There are 138 beds occupied, while there are 17 beds open. This data also shows that eight COVID-19 patients are in the ICU in the county.
DHEC announced Friday that South Carolina has received 146,500 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 62,632 first doses and 7,698 second doses. Aiken Regional Medical Centers has received 540 total vaccine doses and has administered 432 first doses and 16 second doses.
Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC interim public health director, said Friday that after putting a Jan. 15 deadline for phase 1a workers to make vaccine appointments, DHEC has seen an increase in these appointments. As of Friday morning, 83,844 individuals have appointments to be vaccinated.
DHEC also announced Friday that South Carolina hospitals can begin vaccinating their admitted patients, who are aged 65 years and older, as long as they do not currently have COVID-19 and a provider feels it is indicated for them.
“It is within our state's best interest to allow hospitals to begin vaccinating their admitted patients who are aged 65 years and older,” Traxler said in a release. “By moving up these patients who are currently admitted in our hospitals we are ensuring that the most vulnerable among us are being vaccinated as quickly as possible.”
The total number of cases statewide is now 315,353, with 28,823 probable cases, 5,217 confirmed deaths and 478 probable deaths.