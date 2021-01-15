South Carolina COVID-19 vaccination rate almost last in country; Aiken hospital at 97% occupancy

South Carolina is third-to-last among all 50 states in the percentage of residents who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Only 2.4% of South Carolinians have gotten their first dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The only states with lower percentages are Georgia, with 2.2%, and Alabama, with 2.1%.
For comparison, the United States average is 3.7%, while West Virginia has the highest percentage with 7.5%. Northern neighbor North Carolina has administered the first dose to 2.9% of its residents.
South Carolina has received a total of 350,550 vaccine doses and has administered 121,836 doses, for a 34.8% administration rate, according to CDC data.
Locally, Aiken Regional Medical Centers has received 815 vaccine doses and has administered 554 first doses and 250 second doses, for a 99% usage rate, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data Friday.
S.C. DHEC continues to reiterate that South Carolina, like all states, has limited doses of the vaccine. South Carolina ranks 26 out of the 50 states in vaccine doses received, with 350,550 doses. Georgia ranks 7 in that category, having received 1,011,200 doses.
South Carolina residents cannot drive across the state line into Georgia to receive the vaccine, as Georgia only administers vaccines to its own residents.
For residents age 70 and older who are still looking to schedule vaccines appointments, S.C. DHEC'S vaccine locator website lists Doctors Care at the Aiken Mall as the only location in Aiken County that is accepting appointments.
To schedule these appointments, residents should visit Doctors Care's website and click the "COVID-19 Vaccine Registration" button near the top of the page. Then scroll to the bottom of the page to the subtitle "Vaccine Registration Form" and select the "Age 70 years or older" option to make the form appear.
In the form, residents will put their name, email address, date of birth and phone number. Each registrant must have a unique email address.
S.C. DHEC confirmed 50 new COVID-19 cases and a probable coronavirus-related death in Aiken County on Friday. The death occurred Jan. 12, and the victim was elderly.
S.C. DHEC confirmed a total of 1,845 cases and 93 deaths across the state Friday. The 93 deaths is a new record for the state, surpassing the previous daily high of 74.
The data reported Friday is for the date of Jan. 13.
Friday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 9,133, with 129 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,688 probable COVID-19 cases and 21 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 13 and 25 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Thursday. There was also a confirmed coronavirus-related death in Barnwell on Jan. 12 in an elderly victim.
According to S.C. DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 96.8% occupancy. There are 150 beds occupied, while there are 5 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 2,424 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Friday was 11,153, and the percent positive was 16.5%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 341,597, with 34,370 probable cases, 5,513 confirmed deaths and 524 probable deaths.