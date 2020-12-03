South Carolina could get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 14

South Carolina could get its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines as soon as Dec. 14.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday during a press briefing that the state could receive its first allocation of vaccines between Dec. 14-16. The quantity would be very limited and would be given to health care workers and those in longterm care facilities.
These workers are part of phase 1A of S.C. DHEC's three-phase plan for distributing the vaccine. While not everyone in phase 1A would be able to get the vaccine during the first week, S.C. DHEC officials said that there would be more doses coming in weekly. The first vaccine doses will be from Pfizer.
During the briefing, Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, wanted to remind vaccine-hesitant residents that this vaccine went through a rigorous process like every other vaccine. She also continued to emphasize the importance of masks and social distancing in curbing the spread of the virus.
"Masks do work," Bell said. "Masks have been very effective in controlling the spread."
S.C. DHEC confirmed one new coronavirus-related death and 31 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Thursday.
The death occurred on Friday, Nov. 27, and the victim was elderly. S.C. DHEC confirmed a total of 1,754 cases and 21 deaths across the state Thursday.
The data reported Thursday is for the date of Dec. 1.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 5,754 as of Thursday with 88 coronavirus-related deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Thursday was 7,360, and the percent positive was 23.8%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 208,435 confirmed cases, 14,628 probable cases, 4,145 confirmed deaths and 321 probable deaths.