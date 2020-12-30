South Carolina above national average in COVID-19 vaccine administrations

South Carolina's statewide vaccination percentage per doses received by the federal government is above the national average, said South Carolina health authorities Wednesday.
The state's percentage is 31%, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, which is above the nationwide average of 19% and nearly double that of other Southeastern states.
South Carolina has administered 35,158 vaccines out of 112,125 doses received, according to S.C. DHEC.
"We continue to successfully roll out our state’s carefully crafted statewide vaccination plan and the number of Phase 1a individuals who can currently receive the vaccine is increasing each week,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, in a Wednesday release. “Our overarching goal is to prevent further loss of life to this deadly virus, and with our state’s irreplaceable front-line medical workers and vulnerable nursing home and long-term care facility residents and staff receiving vaccine, we are well on our way to meeting that goal.”
Bell urged South Carolinians to stay home for New Year's in order to prevent a potential surge from large gatherings.
S.C. DHEC also confirmed 57 new coronavirus cases in Aiken County on Wednesday, as well as a total of 2,323 cases and 42 deaths across the state.
The data reported Wednesday is for the date of Dec. 28.
This brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 7,770, with 115 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,266 probable COVID-19 cases and 18 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 26 and four virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Wednesday. There was also one confirmed and one probable coronavirus-related death in Barnwell County.
According to S.C. DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 81.3% occupancy. There are 126 beds occupied, while there are 29 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 2,001 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Wednesday was 7,391, and the percent positive was 31.4%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 280,024, with 23,451 probable cases, 4,846 confirmed deaths and 403 probable deaths.