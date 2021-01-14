Some Aiken residents have issues with vaccine registration process, county passes 9K cases

Some area residents reported frustrations and difficulties with scheduling appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but help is on the way.
DHEC announced Thursday that it was expanding the pool of medical professionals who can administer the COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to increase the speed of the rollout across the state.
While the amount of COVID-19 vaccine is currently limited in South Carolina, DHEC said in a statement, the purpose of the order is to ensure South Carolina has enough trained medical professionals for administering shots when vaccine supply into South Carolina becomes more widely available.
The order will allow the vaccine to now be administered by personnel with current certifications by certain certifying boards; students of an accredited medical school with appropriate instruction and documented training; and registered nurses and licensed practical nurses who have retired, become inactive, or whose licenses have lapsed within the last five years but were in good standing.
Many South Carolina residents were left frustrated by the appointment process. Wednesday was the first day those 70 and older could sign up to get the vaccine.
Ed George said that the entire process "lacked any thought whatsoever."
George said the people that planned the appointment rollout for these seniors "never thought about the population itself."
Jay Bilyeu, another Aiken resident, made similar points, saying the registration process was very long and not user-friendly.
"I understand their need for the information, but the process could be better," Bilyeu said.
George also raised questions about the process being very long and said that many people in the 70 and older age range don't have computers or may not be very technically competent.
George also noted that each person who schedules an appointment must have a unique email address. George and his wife share an account, so she had to hurry and make a different account before signing up. The five minutes it took her to make the account, George said, was like an eternity with how quickly the appointments were filling up.
"It was not a glitch," George said. "It was just a monumental lack of thought, planning and execution."
Despite the difficulties and frustrations, both George and Bilyeu were able to eventually schedule their vaccine appointments.
As of Thursday afternoon, DHEC's website still said the care line was experiencing high call volume and wait times. This message has been there since Wednesday morning.
For residents who are still looking to schedule their vaccines, there is a box in the top right corner of the scheduling screen that can be used to expand the distance they are willing to drive for the vaccine. If there are none available in a certain radius around the resident, that radius can be expanded to find an appointment.
Additionally, South Carolina residents cannot drive across the state line into Georgia to receive the vaccine, as Georgia only administers vaccines to its own residents.
DHEC confirmed 107 new COVID-19 cases and a coronavirus-related death in Aiken County on Thursday. The death occurred Jan. 11, and the victim was middle-aged.
DHEC confirmed a total of 4,809 cases and 18 deaths across the state Thursday.
The data reported Thursday is for the date of Jan. 12.
Thursday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 9,043, with 129 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,669 probable COVID-19 cases and 20 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 21 and 20 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Thursday.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 90.3% occupancy. There are 140 beds occupied, while there are 15 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 2,427 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase at record levels in South Carolina, state health officials continue to emphasize the important of wearing a mask and social distancing and hand washing Like many states across the nation, South Carolina has also seen a recent increase in hospitalizations, with many hospitals nearing capacity.
DHEC is also strongly encouraging all residents to be tested regularly for COVID-19 in order to know their status.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Thursday was 18,115, and the percent positive was 26.5%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 337,845, with 33,335 probable cases, 5,420 confirmed deaths and 514 probable deaths.