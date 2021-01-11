School scheduling decision slated for Aiken County school board meeting

A big decision is coming up at Tuesday's Aiken County Board of Education meeting.

Board members will decide whether Aiken County Public Schools will return to five-day face-to-face instruction or remain in more limited instructional models as the COVID-19 pandemic continues affecting the area.

Currently, local schools are operating under hybrid models until Jan. 15.

Elementary classes are at full capacity, with all students attending on Mondays through Thursdays. Middle and high schools are operating at half capacity, with students attending in-person classes in two separate cohorts.

At the Dec. 8 meeting, school board members voted to extend the hybrid models through mid-January. The vote included plans to postpone any further decisions on scheduling until the Jan. 12 meeting, when more COVID-19 data would be available to review.

The most recent COVID-19 data release showed 178 virus cases among students and employees district-wide from Dec. 13 to Jan. 2, a period that included winter break. Cumulatively, the school district has reported 640 cases so far, according to the data release.

If the school board votes to return schools to five-day full capacity instruction, it won't be the first time this school year.

Board members voted on Oct. 6 to phase schools into five-day classes after using the two-day hybrid model until that point.

What followed was an unprecedented spike in quarantines among students and employees, peaking at 1,267 between Nov. 8-14. Board members voted again on Nov. 17 to return schools to hybrid models, though elementary schools remained at full capacity on a four-day schedule.

For both the Oct. 6 and the Nov. 17 votes, the school board's decisions differed from those recommended by the Back-to-School Advisory Committee, a panel comprised of local parents, educators and health professionals.

The advisory committee recommended remaining in the hybrid model, rather than phasing into five-day school, in October.

After the November quarantine peak, the advisory committee's recommendation included two weeks of remote learning – one week after the Thanksgiving holiday and one week after winter break – and hybrid schedules after the remote periods. The hybrid scheduling plan approved by the school board omitted the remote learning weeks.

Three people have signed up for public participation for Tuesday's meeting at press time, and all of them are planning to talk about the district's back to school plan, according to the meeting agenda. The public participation session will take place at the beginning of the meeting.

Other business

Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer of operations and student services, will deliver status reports for construction projects at multiple schools. Two of the addition projects, at Ridge Spring Monetta High and Midland Valley High, have pending budget changes the school board will vote on.

Board members will vote to approve grant applications and donations, including $6,000 from Friendship Baptist Church of Aiken and a donation of equipment, furniture, materials and more from the Volunteer Board of University Health Care System for the Aiken County Career and Technology Center.

In a final reading, board members will vote on changes to a district policy that pertains to leaves and absences among professional and support staff.

The school board will also vote on personnel appointments and the membership of the Aiken County Public School District Head Start/Early Head Start Policy Council, according to the meeting agenda.

The Aiken County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 12 at 1000 Brookhaven Drive. To view a livestream of the meeting, visit acpsd.net.