School district reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 181 quarantined

The Aiken County Public School District reported 12 new COVID-19 cases among students and six among employees this week, bringing the cumulative total since Aug. 23 to 58.
During this reporting period, which covers Sept. 13-19, 133 students and 48 employees were quarantined.
None of the 18 students or employees were hospitalized, according to the report.
In its weekly COVID-19 press release, the school district notes that there are 22,601 students and 3,326 employees. Quarantined people comprise 0.59% of the student population and 1.44% of district employees.
The following 12 schools have at least one, but fewer than five new cases among students or employees:
• Aiken High (student)
• Gloverville Elementary (employee)
• Hammond Hill Elementary (employee)
• Midland Valley High (student)
• North Aiken Elementary (employee)
• North Augusta Elementary (student)
• North Augusta High (student)
Redcliffe Elementary (student)
Silver Bluff High (student)
South Aiken High (student and employee)
Wagener-Salley High (student and employee)
Warrenville Elementary (employee)
For positive cases, the school district conducts contact tracing in case anyone else was exposed to the virus.
"Each case reported is investigated to determine whether or not the individuals confirmed to be positive were on campus during the period of time they would have been considered contagious. If they were, we conduct interviews to determine if they were in close contact, defined by the CDC as being within 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer, with anyone else (staff or student)," reads the press release.
Close contacts are notified individually, and their names are reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, according to the press release.
The school district sends a general notification to a student's cohort if no close contacts are identified, according to the press release.
"We desire to be as transparent as possible without compromising the identities or privacy of our employees and students who have tested positive. While DHEC is reporting positive cases in schools, we are taking the additional step of including our District-wide departments," reads the press release.
On Oct. 5, the Back-to-School Advisory Committee will vote on and forward a recommendation to the Aiken County Board of Education to determine whether elementary schools and special education classes will reopen to five-day, in-class instruction.
Originally, the school district planned to start five-day instruction for elementary schools and special education on Sept. 21.
The school board voted to postpone this date in a meeting earlier this month, choosing to consider a mid-October date, rather than the Nov. 2 date recommended by the Back-to-School Advisory Committee.
The school board will consider the committee's new recommendation in a special called meeting on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.