School district adapts to virtual services for students with disabilities

The Aiken County Public School District has adapted many of its services for students with disabilities to be available online, said Philip Young, coordinator of evaluation and student services for the district's Special Programs department.
"We are able to successfully provide the majority of services to students with disabilities via virtual, so even our students with significant disabilities, we can provide them meaningful services via teletherapy," Young said.
Students enrolled in Aiken Innovate will receive ADA services, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy and counseling virtually. For students enrolled in face-to-face classes, schools will schedule times to provide those services in person, Young said.
Meetings for Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) will take place primarily through video calls, Young said.
Young, along with Special Programs leaders LaToya Wiley, coordinator of compliance; and Lauren Enter, coordinator of instructional programming, answered questions from parents and guardians Tuesday evening during a panel discussion streamed live on the school district website.
Rules and procedures
All students, including those with disabilities, will be required to wear face masks to school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The expectation is all students will be required to wear a face mask," Wiley said. "We have asked school teams to collaborate to support those students who are physically unable to wear a mask due to a disabling condition."
Students in IEPs who are not enrolled in Aiken Innovate will attend face-to-face classes for two days a week and learn remotely for three days a week, just like other students on the hybrid schedule.
Because of the pandemic, any work-based learning opportunities for the students will have to be restricted to virtual and on-campus activities, Enter said.
If students have to stay home due to symptoms of COVID-19 or exposure to the virus, Wiley said their absence would be treated like any other medical absence and would be excused.
Accommodations
Young said teachers were trained on how to provide virtual services to students with significant disabilities, as well as students in preschool and autism classrooms. These virtual services include teaching life skills like how to brush your teeth or wash your hands.
Enter said how much virtual seat time students are expected to attend will vary depending on each student's need.
For students who are deaf or hard of hearing, schools will provide clear masks to teachers and service providers so the students can lip-read, and online materials will be accessible for deaf students as well, Young said.
Developmental screenings and evaluations for students have begun, Young said. The district is offering screenings both virtually and online for parents who want to screen their child for disabilities.
Schools are unable to send teachers to students' homes, so students staying home will need to work with the school remotely, Wiley said.
Moving forward
Wiley said students with disabilities will return for traditional five-day classes at the same time as elementary schools, when the school district determines it is safe to do so. The district lists a tentative date of Sept. 21 on its website.
Each Special Programs leader had a few words of advice for parents in the community.
"Speaking as a parent of four kids, my advice would be to give yourself a break," Young said. "It takes a lot of patience to get through this, and to recognize that we still are in a situation that is unprecedented."
"My word for this year is grace," Wiley said. "I feel that we need to extend grace to our families. I love for our families to extend that same grace to us, knowing that our ultimate goal is educating the students of Aiken County public schools in whatever capacity is needed."
"I think this year, more than any year, is communication," Enter said. "Making sure that you're able to speak to that teacher, to the therapist or counselor, to ensure they know what's going on in your home ... so that they can provide you grace and flexibility as well as understanding what your needs are from them."
As of Aug. 19, the livestream is still available on the school district website. Visit acpsd.net/Domain/76 to view the Special Programs homepage and watch the video.
For more information about how Aiken County Public Schools will operate during COVID-19, visit the school district website at acpsd.net.