SC updates nursing home visitation guidelines; Kisner Foundation to host vaccine clinic in Aiken this weekend

All nursing homes and assisted living facilities in South Carolina are now required to offer outdoor and/or indoor visitation, with few exceptions, based on new guidelines released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

These newly updated visitation guidelines follow federal guidance released on March 10.

There are still some circumstances where indoor visitation can be limited for specific residents, including:

• the facility's COVID-19 county positivity rate is higher than 10% and less than 70% of the facility's residents are vaccinated.

• the resident is infected with COVID-19.

• the resident is in quarantine.

• a new case of COVID-19 is discovered in the facility.

“Residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, as well as their families and friends, benefit emotionally, mentally, and physically from being able to see their loved ones,” Nick Davidson, DHEC's senior deputy for public health, said in a statement. “While visitation limitations were necessary for protecting the health of residents during the pandemic, current recommendations are now to allow for visitation with disease prevention protocols in place.”

The Kisner Foundation will host its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday. The clinic will be a drive-thru style, and is being held in collaboration with Liberty Doctors and Tiffany Pediatrics.

The clinic will be held at Tiffany Pediatrics, 215 Town Creed Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All 300 appointments have been booked.

“We are very excited to partner with the Kisner Foundation and local volunteers to vaccinate our residents," Dr. John Tiffany, of Tiffany Pediatrics, said in a statement. "Vaccination and local public health measures are the way that we can end this pandemic."

"The Kisner Foundation is honored to feed our volunteers and support this vaccination clinic," Brittany Kisner, the Kisner Foundation's chair, said in a statement. "We are grateful to play a small role in supporting Dr. Tiffany and other physician's efforts to vaccinate Aiken County's teachers. Our teachers are heroes, and we want to keep them safe and keep our children in school."

South Carolina health authorities confirmed eight COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death in Aiken County on Friday.

The death occurred March 14. The victim was middle-aged.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 603 cases and 25 deaths across the state Friday.

The data reported Friday is for the date of March 17.

As of March 19, South Carolina has received 2,127,000 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 1,582,769. There are currently 664,820 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.

A total of 40,799 COVID-19 vaccines, which includes first and second doses, have been administered in Aiken County.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

Friday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,384, with 174 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 3,917 probable COVID-19 cases and 40 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, two virus cases were confirmed in each on Friday.

According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 70.3% occupancy. There are 109 beds occupied, while there are 46 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 570 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Friday was 22,262, and the percent positive was 3.6%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 457,898, with 80,903 probable cases, 7,920 confirmed deaths and 1,046 probable deaths.